Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes $325,000 Position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OPP. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 59,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 59,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
