Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,206 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11,807.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after purchasing an additional 544,308 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24,340.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after purchasing an additional 488,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $161.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $308.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.04.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.