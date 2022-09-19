Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,590,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 330.9% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,962,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,942 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $111,170,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 386.2% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,203,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,953,000 after buying an additional 1,750,373 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Teck Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

Teck Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

TECK opened at $32.08 on Monday. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.17.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.72%.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

