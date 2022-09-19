Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 73,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

BIV stock opened at $75.60 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.85.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

