Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.50.

FNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.6% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 19.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 35.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $118.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.64. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $115.44 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.29.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

