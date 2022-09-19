Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $163.63 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.74%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

