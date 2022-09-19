Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in Kohl’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.87.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

Kohl’s Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $28.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

