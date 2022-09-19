Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,708 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.7% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,744 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 250,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $84,181,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Microsoft by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 43,096 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,479,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Price Performance

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $244.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

