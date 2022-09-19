Fulton Bank N.A. Has $237,000 Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 24.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.75.

Equinix Trading Up 1.4 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $624.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $664.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $685.03. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $873.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

