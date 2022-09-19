Fulton Bank N.A. Has $298,000 Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $100.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.21. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.48 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.