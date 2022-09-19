Fulton Bank N.A. Has $332,000 Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11,631.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 52,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 51,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,290,000 after acquiring an additional 38,995 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 856.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $4,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $288.52 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $283.72 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.48 and a 200-day moving average of $344.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.33.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

