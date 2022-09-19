Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $86.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $228.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $182.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.58 and a 200 day moving average of $98.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

