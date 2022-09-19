Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 12,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 290,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 525.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $78.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.