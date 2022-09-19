Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 106.8% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 78.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,480.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,182 shares of company stock worth $22,033,688 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $314.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $347.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.44.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

