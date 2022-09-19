Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 336 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SSNC opened at $53.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.98. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.20 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.46.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.