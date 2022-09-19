Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 563 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $121.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.86 and its 200-day moving average is $118.60. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.41 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.58.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

