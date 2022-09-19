GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GCP. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,504,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,050,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,374,000 after buying an additional 899,354 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 700.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 928,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,387,000 after buying an additional 812,313 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $22,235,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,077,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,966,000 after buying an additional 463,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCP stock opened at $31.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.64 and a beta of 0.75. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

GCP Applied Technologies ( NYSE:GCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $268.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

