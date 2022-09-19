Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

GTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $12,999,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,123,000 after purchasing an additional 392,884 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after buying an additional 340,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,836,000 after buying an additional 234,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 16.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,074,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,752,000 after buying an additional 149,247 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Realty Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GTY opened at $30.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.38. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 50.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

