GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) versus Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Head to Head Contrast

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) and Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares GoHealth and Ryan Specialty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoHealth -21.33% 10.22% 4.85% Ryan Specialty 5.30% 52.62% 5.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GoHealth and Ryan Specialty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoHealth $1.06 billion 0.12 -$189.36 million ($2.00) -0.20 Ryan Specialty $1.43 billion 7.29 $65.87 million $0.21 191.76

Volatility & Risk

Ryan Specialty has higher revenue and earnings than GoHealth. GoHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryan Specialty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

GoHealth has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryan Specialty has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.3% of GoHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of GoHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.3% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GoHealth and Ryan Specialty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoHealth 2 5 0 0 1.71 Ryan Specialty 0 2 2 0 2.50

GoHealth presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 653.77%. Ryan Specialty has a consensus target price of $43.40, suggesting a potential upside of 7.77%. Given GoHealth’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GoHealth is more favorable than Ryan Specialty.

Summary

Ryan Specialty beats GoHealth on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. Its products include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare Special Needs Plans; and IFP, dental plans, vision plans, and other ancillary plans to individuals. The company sells its products through carriers and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. GoHealth, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in Charlotte, North Carolina, Lindon, Utah, Bratislava, Slovakia, and Kosice, Slovakia.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

