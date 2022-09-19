Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Director Buys $55,615.00 in Stock

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $556.15 per share, for a total transaction of $55,615.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,825. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Graham Price Performance
GHC opened at $553.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $577.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.59. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $533.77 and a 1 year high of $675.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.02.
Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $933.30 million during the quarter.
Graham Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Graham by 246.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 29.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet lowered Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
Graham Company Profile
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graham (GHC)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.