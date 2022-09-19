Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Director Buys $55,615.00 in Stock

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $556.15 per share, for a total transaction of $55,615.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,825. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GHC opened at $553.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $577.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.59. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $533.77 and a 1 year high of $675.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $933.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a $1.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Graham by 246.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 29.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

