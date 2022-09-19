Green Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,747 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,823 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.3% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 49.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.70 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.02.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.52.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.