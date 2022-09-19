Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 78,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,537,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 92,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,387,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.6 %

HD stock opened at $275.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.96. The company has a market capitalization of $282.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

