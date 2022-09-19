Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) CFO Sells $73,200.00 in Stock

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) CFO Min Li sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,500.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gulf Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Gulf Resources stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. Gulf Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gulf Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

