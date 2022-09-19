Hoffman Alan N Investment Management Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,908.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,473 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,309 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 20.5% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $123.53 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.74, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.52 and a 200-day moving average of $130.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

