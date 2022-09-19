Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOMB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,014,000 after purchasing an additional 131,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,172,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,088,000 after buying an additional 492,638 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,980,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,968,000 after buying an additional 616,951 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,803,000 after buying an additional 99,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,876,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,050,000 after buying an additional 173,874 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOMB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Alex R. Lieblong bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alex R. Lieblong bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Engelkes bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,287.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,260,400. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

