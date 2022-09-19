Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HWM. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $33.61 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

