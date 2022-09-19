Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,672 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

