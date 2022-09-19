Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,938.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $123.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.72. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.