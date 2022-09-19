Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,938.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $123.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.72. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
