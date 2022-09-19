Insider Buying: Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) CFO Acquires $47,600.00 in Stock

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.97. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1,098.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCC. TheStreet downgraded Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.