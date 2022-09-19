Insider Buying: Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Director Acquires $35,310.00 in Stock

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FBRT opened at $11.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 110.58 and a current ratio of 110.58. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $17.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

