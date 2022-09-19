Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $66,263.60 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $123.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,578.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,434,202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $258,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,147 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,474.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 84,932 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 79,536 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $381,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,747.1% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 95,247.8% in the second quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 63,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,785,000 after buying an additional 63,816 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

