Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CMO Sells $66,500.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 590,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,226,397. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Colleen Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Colleen Jansen sold 14,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Colleen Jansen sold 2,228 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $30,367.64.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of CHPT opened at $17.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.82. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $28.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ChargePoint by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,355,000 after purchasing an additional 407,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ChargePoint by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,550,000 after buying an additional 298,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,485,000 after buying an additional 488,123 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 91.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after acquiring an additional 970,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ChargePoint by 3.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,647,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,549,000 after acquiring an additional 52,389 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

