Insider Selling: NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Insider Sells $46,618.88 in Stock

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Kunin sold 291,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $46,618.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,632 shares in the company, valued at $33,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NBY stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.47. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.77.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:NBY Get Rating ) by 260.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,099 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.31% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

