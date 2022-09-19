Insider Selling: NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Insider Sells $46,618.88 in Stock

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Kunin sold 291,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $46,618.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,632 shares in the company, valued at $33,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NBY stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.47. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.77.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
