Insider Selling: Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Director Sells $39,000.00 in Stock

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) Director Ryan Costello sold 20,000 shares of Phunware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,176 shares in the company, valued at $257,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Phunware Stock Performance

Shares of PHUN opened at $1.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. Phunware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $180.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 11.31.

Institutional Trading of Phunware

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phunware by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 134,012 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Phunware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phunware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Phunware by 4,102.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 87,009 shares during the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phunware Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Phunware from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

