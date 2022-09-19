Insider Selling: Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) COO Sells $51,983.73 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) COO David P. Sweitzer sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $51,983.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,577.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Quest Resource Trading Up 2.8 %

QRHC opened at $7.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 5.9% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 36,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Resource by 17.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Quest Resource by 4.4% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 311,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its stake in Quest Resource by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Quest Resource by 14.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

