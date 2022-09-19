Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CFO Sells $40,135.51 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2022

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $40,135.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 559,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,707,543.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Manish Sarin also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 21st, Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $38,276.80.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

NYSE:CXM opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 0.63. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. Sprinklr's quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CXM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

About Sprinklr

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

