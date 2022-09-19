Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CFO Sells $40,135.51 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $40,135.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 559,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,543.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Manish Sarin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $38,276.80.
Sprinklr Stock Performance
NYSE:CXM opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 0.63. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on CXM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
