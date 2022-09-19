Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CFO Sells $69,680.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $69,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,172 shares in the company, valued at $6,590,752.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yelp Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE YELP opened at $34.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.17. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth $401,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,693 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,703 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $56,379,000 after buying an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Yelp by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,062 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Yelp by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,282 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

