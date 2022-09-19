Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CFO Sells $69,680.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $69,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,172 shares in the company, valued at $6,590,752.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Yelp Stock Down 3.4 %
NYSE YELP opened at $34.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.17. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.54.
Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.
Yelp Company Profile
Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.
