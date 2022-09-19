Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,777 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $29.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

