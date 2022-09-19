iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,667 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,641,000 after purchasing an additional 449,062 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,649 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,067,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,465,000 after acquiring an additional 88,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,919,000 after acquiring an additional 966,353 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $48.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

