iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,599 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $60.40 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

