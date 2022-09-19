iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. 53.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Price Performance

EWH stock opened at $19.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $24.88.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.