iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 46,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $178.99 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

