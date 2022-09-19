iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Holdings Cut by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,553,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,267,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of IWO stock opened at $221.20 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.75.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.