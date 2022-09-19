iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 97,969 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 532,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,375,000 after buying an additional 56,488 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 79,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 548.6% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 285,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,707,000 after buying an additional 241,564 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $67.69 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.