iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,586 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,417,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,227,000 after purchasing an additional 655,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ITB opened at $54.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average is $58.61. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

