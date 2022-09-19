iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEO opened at $91.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.21. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $70.54.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

