iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,116,000 after buying an additional 917,207 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,110,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 815,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,727,000 after purchasing an additional 467,344 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 174,298.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,501,000 after purchasing an additional 355,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,470,000.

IYR opened at $91.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.15. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

