ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Stock Down 5.0 %

OTCMKTS:ITTOY opened at $11.50 on Monday. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $16.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36.

About ITOCHU Techno-Solutions

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation engages in the sale, maintenance, and support of computers and network systems, software development, and data center and support services in Japan, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Enterprise Business, Distribution Business, Telecommunication Business, Regional and Social Infrastructure Business, Financial Services Business, and IT Services Business.

