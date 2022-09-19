J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 623 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,825.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,356,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,622,000 after buying an additional 4,207,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,774,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,992,000 after purchasing an additional 221,777 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,523,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,566,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,310,000 after purchasing an additional 97,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,377,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 42,599 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $21.58.

