J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kohl’s by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 31,638 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 55,269.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 67,429 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 41,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after acquiring an additional 73,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $28.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KSS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

